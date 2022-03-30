Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Abigail Vipperman, regulatory specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s regulatory division, prepares for a video interview in Pittsburgh March 23, 2022. Part of the role of the regulatory office is to serve the region by collecting baseline assessments on aquatic resources associated with construction and development permit projects to help minimize adverse impacts on waters of the U.S. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 08:57
    Photo ID: 7120350
    VIRIN: 220330-A-TI382-0221
    Resolution: 4030x2481
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District Regulatory [Image 7 of 7], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh District Regulatory
