220401-N-IE405-1134 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 1, 2022) Chief Petty Officers assigned to various tenant commands at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples pose for a group photo after morning colors in Capodichino, Italy, April 1, 2022. The United States Navy established the rank of Chief Petty Officer on April 1, 1893. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:22 Photo ID: 7120206 VIRIN: 220401-N-IE405-1134 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.57 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA NAPLES CELEBRATES 129TH CPO BIRTHDAY [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.