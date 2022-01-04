NSA NAPLES CELEBRATES 129TH CPO BIRTHDAY

220401-N-IE405-1031 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 1, 2022) Senior Chief Religious Program Specialist Margarito Barreras prepares to hoist the national ensign before morning colors to celebrate the 129th birthday of the rank of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples in Capodichino, Italy, April 1, 2022. The United States Navy established the rank of CPO on April 1, 1893. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

