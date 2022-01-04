Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA NAPLES CELEBRATES 129TH CPO BIRTHDAY [Image 2 of 6]

    NSA NAPLES CELEBRATES 129TH CPO BIRTHDAY

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220401-N-IE405-1033 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 1, 2022) Senior Chief Religious Program Specialist Margarito Barreras prepares the national ensign to be raised for morning colors as part of the 129th birthday of the rank of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples in Capodichino, Italy, April 1, 2022. The United States Navy established the rank of CPO on April 1, 1893. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA NAPLES CELEBRATES 129TH CPO BIRTHDAY [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

