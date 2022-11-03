379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest

A member assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, begins chest compressions for cardiac arrest during training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 15, 2022. The training they conducted tested their capabilities to treat patients undergoing cardiac arrest during aerial missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

