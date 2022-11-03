Members assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepare for training inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 15, 2022. The training they conducted tested their capabilities to treat patients in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:33 Photo ID: 7120196 VIRIN: 220311-F-FN051-1009 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 1.61 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.