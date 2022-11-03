Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest [Image 4 of 8]

    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, practice emergency response scenarios during at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 15, 2022. The training they conducted tested their capabilities to treat patients in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 07:33
    Photo ID: 7120198
    VIRIN: 220311-F-FN051-1080
    Resolution: 3840x2365
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest
    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest
    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest
    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest
    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest
    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest
    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest
    379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Trains on Aerial Cardiac Arrest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    AeroMedical
    Training
    KC-135R

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT