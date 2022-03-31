Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM proclamation signing at CFAY [Image 1 of 4]

    SAAPM proclamation signing at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2022) — A group of cupcakes arranged in a ribbon sit in honor of the 2022 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) during a proclamation ceremony hosted by the Fleet and Family Support Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). CFAY is committed to raising awareness and facilitating the prevention of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. SAAPM is recognized annually in April and this year’s theme is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 23:56
    Photo ID: 7119104
    VIRIN: 220401-N-JT445-1008
    Resolution: 4694x7033
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM proclamation signing at CFAY [Image 4 of 4], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    SAAPM
    FFSC Yokosuka

