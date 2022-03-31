SAAPM proclamation signing at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2022) — A group of cupcakes arranged in a ribbon sit in honor of the 2022 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) during a proclamation ceremony hosted by the Fleet and Family Support Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). CFAY is committed to raising awareness and facilitating the prevention of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. SAAPM is recognized annually in April and this year’s theme is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

