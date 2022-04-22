CFAY’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team brings awareness during prevention month

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka is home to many agencies that fulfill different missions. Among these is the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team, whose primary goals include prevention, response, education, and adjudication in sexual assault cases.



April is designated as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) for the U.S. Navy. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the program since its inception in 2001.



The theme for 2022 is: “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” and aims to inspire individuals to use their strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence.



“Our vision is to promote and foster a culturally aware and informed Navy respectful of all, intolerant of sexual assault, and supported by a synergistic program of prevention, advocacy, and accountability,” said Ms. Kekina Fletcher, a SAPR victim advocate specialist. “We focus on professionalism, respect, and trust while preserving Navy mission readiness.”



In conjunction with Department of Defense initiatives, Fletcher offered a variety of strategies to help educate service members on how they can positively contribute to the mission.



These methods are called “Active Intervention” and can be performed in a variety of ways:

• Direct: be straightforward with someone about their behavior

• Indirect: find a way to defuse the situation, perhaps involving peers or friends

• Distraction: create a diversion to remove someone from a risky situation

• Protocol: involve the chain of command or authorities

• Separation: if you feel comfortable doing so, directly step in and separate them

• Call for help: call for professional reinforcement and monitor the situation until help arrives



These all tie into the Navy and DoD’s call-to-action and theme regarding the importance of the SAPR program.



Fletcher, a community member here onboard CFAY, is one of the representatives for the SAPR office. She belongs to a team whose members have combined experience of over a decade and hold a strong desire to help prevent sexual assault while promoting educational opportunities. Together, they ensure that the Navy and DoD’s initiatives are accomplished thoroughly.



Their dedication to both the Navy’s mission, and their own, is what keeps the community safe. Their contributions to the CFAY Area Orientation Brief provide invaluable awareness about the ongoing issue of sexual assault within the military.



“During AOB, we inform new arrivals of the SAPR reporting options, eligibility, whom to report to confidentially, and our hotline contact information,” Fletcher said. “Sexual assault prevention is a long-term commitment to culture change, and leadership is paramount to creating that change.”



April has been a busy month for the office – weeks earlier, a SAAPM proclamation was signed by the installation commander, Capt. Rich Jarrett, along with various awareness events and weekly AOB meetings.



“As leaders, we must start by believing that sexual assault is not inevitable; it is preventable,” said Fletcher. “We should look to comprehensive, evidence-based approaches to improve climate and culture to ensure that all service members feel safe; to empower them to use available support services; to enable them to report without fear of reprisal.”



SAAPM continues through the remainder of April, but the CFAY SAPR offices’ mission does not end there.



“At all times, we need to commit to treating others with respect. Protect one another from harm and retaliation through active intervention. Empower those around you to speak up or intervene,” Fletcher urged. “We can and must continue to set an example, praise good behavior, and quell inappropriate conduct as soon as it occurs.”



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 21:13 Story ID: 422408 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team brings awareness during prevention month, by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.