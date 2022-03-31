SAAPM proclamation signing at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2022) — Operations Specialist 1st Class Evgheni Dovganschi, participates in an interview with Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto during the 2022 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation signing ceremony hosted by the Fleet and Family Support Center onboard CFAY. CFAY is committed to raising awareness and facilitating the prevention of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. SAAPM is recognized annually in April and this year’s theme is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photos by Ryo Isobe)

