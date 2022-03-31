Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas Memorial Service

Dennis Schoville, Chairman Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation, gave the eulogy for Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas to rest at the Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California, March 31, 2022. Cardenas was born March 10, 1920, and passed away March 10, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon)

