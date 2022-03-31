Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas Memorial Service

The March Air Force Base Honor Guard present colors to the family of Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas at the Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California, March 31, 2022. Cardenas was born March 10, 1920, and passed away March 10, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon)

