    Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas Memorial Service [Image 14 of 17]

    Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas Memorial Service

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose GuerreroDeleon Jr.  

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Father Bill Stevenson, gave the benediction for Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas to rest at the Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California, March 31, 2022. Cardenas was born March 10, 1920, and passed away March 10, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 21:12
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    MCAS Miramar
    Air Force
    National Cemetery
    Robert Cardenas

