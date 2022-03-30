Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female firefighters answer the call, inspire change [Image 4 of 4]

    Female firefighters answer the call, inspire change

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kayla Arnett, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron station chief, and Airman Basic Triston Ingwerson, 27 SOCES firefighter, perform night time firefighting training at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. The training is performed twice a year to ensure the firefighters are prepared for aircraft incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

    This work, Female firefighters answer the call, inspire change [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon Air Force Base
    27th Special Operations Wing
    female firefighter
    27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron

