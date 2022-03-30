U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kayla Arnett, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron station chief, and Airman Basic Triston Ingwerson, 27 SOCES firefighter, perform night time firefighting training at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. The training is performed twice a year to ensure the firefighters are prepared for aircraft incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

Date Posted: 03.31.2022
Photo ID: 7118906
This work, Female firefighters answer the call, inspire change [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Vernon Walter