U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kayla Arnett, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron station chief, and Airman Basic Triston Ingwerson, 27 SOCES firefighter, perform night time firefighting training at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. The training is performed twice a year to ensure the firefighters are prepared for aircraft incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7118906
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-LD788-1239
|Resolution:
|5880x3925
|Size:
|23.81 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Female firefighters answer the call, inspire change [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Female firefighters answer the call, inspire change
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT