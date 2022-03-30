Female firefighters answer the call, inspire change

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amanda Rusch, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, and Tech. Sgt. Kayla Arnett, 27 SOCES station chief, pose for a photo after conducting nighttime aircraft fire training at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. Twice a year, Cannon’s firefighters partake in a specialized training for handling aircraft incidents.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)

