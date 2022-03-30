U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amanda Rusch, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, removes her mask after putting out fires during live burn training at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 30, 2022. Twice a year, Cannon’s firefighters partake in specialized training for handling aircraft incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vernon R. Walter III)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7118903
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-LD788-1207
|Resolution:
|5051x3372
|Size:
|10.11 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
Female firefighters answer the call, inspire change
