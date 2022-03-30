Staff Sgt. Lamar Campbell, an Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, changes a hallway fluorescent light bulb at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 14:47
|Photo ID:
|7118555
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-UK538-1018
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.97 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fluorescent light bulb change at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations [Image 18 of 18], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
