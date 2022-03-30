Senior Airman Zamiyah Warner, an Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, places a fully prepared U.S. flag on a rack at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2022. Preparation of the flag consists of ironing out any wrinkles, removing any lint and clipping strings to ensure an excellent presentation of the U.S. flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
03.30.2022
03.31.2022
|7118550
|220330-F-UK538-1017
|6000x4000
|6.73 MB
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|2
|0
This work, U.S. Flag preparation at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations [Image 18 of 18], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
