U.S. Flag preparation at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

Senior Airman Zamiyah Warner, an Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, places a fully prepared U.S. flag on a rack at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2022. Preparation of the flag consists of ironing out any wrinkles, removing any lint and clipping strings to ensure an excellent presentation of the U.S. flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US