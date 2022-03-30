Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Flag preparation at Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations [Image 17 of 18]

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Senior Airman Zamiyah Warner, an Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, places a fully prepared U.S. flag on a rack at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2022. Preparation of the flag consists of ironing out any wrinkles, removing any lint and clipping strings to ensure an excellent presentation of the U.S. flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

