    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Royal Canadian Navy members of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Yellowknife work alongside members of the United States Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) during a search of a seized panga during Operation CARIBBE, March 6, 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Canadian Navy members of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Yellowknife work alongside members of the United States Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard crewmembers interdict a vessel suspected of illicit drug trafficking activities in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
    USCG
    Canada
    HMCS Yellowknife

