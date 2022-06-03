Royal Canadian Navy members of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Yellowknife work alongside members of the United States Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) during a search of a seized panga during Operation CARIBBE, March 6, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 11:47
|Photo ID:
|7118177
|VIRIN:
|220306-G-EK967-515
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Canadian Navy members of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Yellowknife work alongside members of the United States Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT