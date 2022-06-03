Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:47 Photo ID: 7118175 VIRIN: 220306-G-EK967-614 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 1.87 MB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Coast Guard crewmembers interdict a vessel suspected of illicit drug trafficking activities in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.