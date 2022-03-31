USS Fitzgerald VERTREP

ARABIAN SEA (March 31, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jamarius Jamison transits the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) after attaching cargo to an SA-330 Puma helicopter, assigned to the dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10), during a vertical replenishment in the Arabian Sea. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

