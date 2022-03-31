USS Fitzgerald VERTREP

ARABIAN SEA (March 31, 2022) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) transit the flight deck after attaching cargo to an SA0330 Puma helicopter during a vertical replenishment in the Arabian Sea. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

