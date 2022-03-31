Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald VERTREP [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Fitzgerald VERTREP

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    ARABIAN SEA (March 31, 2022) Sailors move supplies from the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a vertical replenishment with the dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) in the Arabian Sea. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 10:14
    Photo ID: 7117920
    VIRIN: 220331-N-CE463-1206
    Resolution: 4726x3132
    Size: 990.8 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald VERTREP [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    FITZGERALD
    5th Fleet

