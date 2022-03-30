Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Kendall meets Latvia MOD Pabriks [Image 4 of 7]

    SecAF Kendall meets Latvia MOD Pabriks

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Dr. Artis Pabriks, minister of defense and deputy prime minister of Latvia, speaks with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 30, 2022. Pabriks and Kendall discussed NATO partnership and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

