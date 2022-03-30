SecAF Kendall meets Latvia MOD Pabriks

Dr. Artis Pabriks, minister of defense and deputy prime minister of Latvia, speaks with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 30, 2022. Pabriks and Kendall discussed NATO partnership and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 08:07
|Photo ID:
|7117804
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-LE393-0076
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|921.29 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
