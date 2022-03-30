U.S. and Philippine Air Force maintainers discuss maintenance operations in a deployed environment during Balikatan 22, at Clark Air Base, Philippines, March 30, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Steve Cushman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 04:18 Photo ID: 7117610 VIRIN: 220330-M-BQ183-0106 Resolution: 2530x3648 Size: 5.26 MB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Philippine, U.S. Air Force maintainers discuss deployed operations [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Steve Cushman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.