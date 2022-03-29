Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Philippine Air Force pilots exchange tactical ideas [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. and Philippine Air Force pilots exchange tactical ideas

    PHILIPPINES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Steve Cushman 

    Exercise Balikatan

    A U.S. Air Force pilot with the 6th Special Operations Squadron discusses buddy-lase and target walk-on techniques with a group of U.S. and Philippine Air Force pilots during exercise Balikatan 22, at Clark Air Base, Philippines, March 29, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Steve Cushman)

    This work, U.S. and Philippine Air Force pilots exchange tactical ideas [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Steve Cushman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

