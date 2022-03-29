U.S. and Philippine Air Force pilots exchange tactical ideas

A U.S. Air Force pilot with the 6th Special Operations Squadron discusses buddy-lase and target walk-on techniques with a group of U.S. and Philippine Air Force pilots during exercise Balikatan 22, at Clark Air Base, Philippines, March 29, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Steve Cushman)

