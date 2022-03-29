U.S. and Philippine Air Force pilots exchange tactical ideas

Philippine Air Force pilots with the 15th Strike Wing and U.S. Air Force pilots with the 6th Special Operations Squadron and 73rd Special Operations Squadron exchange ideas on buddy-lase and target walk-on techniques during Balikatan 22, at Clark Air Base, March 29, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Steve Cushman)

