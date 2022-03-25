U.S. Soldiers in Kosovo contend for German shooting badge

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East speak to Col. Stefan Bruendermann, the German Armed Forces contingent leader for Kosovo Force during the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency qualifications held at the KSF Training and Doctrine Command compound in Ferizaj, March 25, 2022. This event is one of the many events scheduled for the Kosovo Force’s 30th rotation offering interoperable training alongside all the NATO counterparts in the region while deployed to Kosovo to provide a safe and secure environment for all the people living within the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

