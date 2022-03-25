Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers in Kosovo contend for German shooting badge [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Soldiers in Kosovo contend for German shooting badge

    KOSOVO

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East are trained on the German P8 service pistol during the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency qualifications held at the KSF Training and Doctrine Command compound in Ferizaj, March 25, 2022. This event is one of the many events scheduled for the Kosovo Force’s 30th rotation offering interoperable training alongside all the NATO counterparts in the region while deployed to Kosovo to provide a safe and secure environment for all the people living within the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
