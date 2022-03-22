USS America Sailors Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (March 22, 2022) Airman Sierra Rodriguez, right, from Fresno, Calif., and Engineman 3rd Class Tyler Sexton, from Myrtle Beach, S.C., both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), use wire brushes to conduct preventative maintenance on a watertight door. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

