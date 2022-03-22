SASEBO, Japan (March 22, 2022) Airman Faith Mugo, from Dallas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), cleans in the ship’s cardio gym during all-hands cleaning stations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 01:04 Photo ID: 7117516 VIRIN: 220322-N-FI026-1048 Resolution: 5542x3695 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Sailors Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.