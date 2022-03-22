Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Conducts Daily Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS America Sailors Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (March 22, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Camron Lamarre, from Brooklyn, N.Y., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), watches as the American flag is prepared for colors. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 01:04
    Photo ID: 7117514
    VIRIN: 220322-N-FI026-1020
    Resolution: 5515x3677
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Sailors Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6)
    PreparedInWarAndPeace

