SASEBO, Japan (March 22, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Camron Lamarre, from Brooklyn, N.Y., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), watches as the American flag is prepared for colors. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 01:04
|Photo ID:
|7117514
|VIRIN:
|220322-N-FI026-1020
|Resolution:
|5515x3677
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America Sailors Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
