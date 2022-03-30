U.S. Marines with Sergeants School 4-22, participate in the Sergeants School Director’s Cup 4-22, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 30, 2022. The Director’s Cup is a squad competition conducted the day prior to graduation in order to boost morale, promote team building and reinforce esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Sloan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 21:50 Photo ID: 7117416 VIRIN: 210212-M-PO052-1086 Resolution: 3919x2613 Size: 1.43 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeants School Director's Cup [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.