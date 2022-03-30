U.S. Marines with Sergeants School 4-22, participate in the Sergeants School Director’s Cup 4-22, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 30, 2022. The Director’s Cup is a squad competition conducted the day prior to graduation in order to boost morale, promote team building and reinforce esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Sloan)
This work, Sergeants School Director's Cup [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
