Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeants School Director's Cup [Image 1 of 2]

    Sergeants School Director's Cup

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with Sergeants School 4-22, participate in the Sergeants School Director’s Cup 4-22, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 30, 2022. The Director’s Cup is a squad competition conducted the day prior to graduation in order to boost morale, promote team building and reinforce esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Sloan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 21:50
    Photo ID: 7117415
    VIRIN: 210212-M-PO052-1080
    Resolution: 5247x3498
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeants School Director's Cup [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sergeants School Director's Cup
    Sergeants School Director's Cup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT