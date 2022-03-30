Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4 [Image 3 of 4]

    F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 30, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is a local training exercise primarily focused on Agile Combat Employment and builds on other regularly scheduled exercises such as Northern Edge, Pacific Iron, and Red Flag to support the mission of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 20:28
    Photo ID: 7117377
    VIRIN: 220330-F-KB004-1050
    Resolution: 3966x2479
    Size: 1022.24 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22A Raptor

    F22
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

