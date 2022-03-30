F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 30, 2022. Polar Force 22-4 is a local training exercise primarily focused on Agile Combat Employment and builds on other regularly scheduled exercises such as Northern Edge, Pacific Iron, and Red Flag to support the mission of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

