F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing lands during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 30, 2022. Polar Force was designed to develop the skills service members require when facing adverse situations and austere conditions, while demonstrating the Agile Combat Employment’s multiple-location concept. ACE exercises train Airmen to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support to emphasize the ability to deploy, survive, operate, maneuver, sustain, and regenerate in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 20:28
    Photo ID: 7117376
    VIRIN: 220330-F-KB004-1210
    Resolution: 4865x3237
    Size: 1018.21 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

