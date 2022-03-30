F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing lands during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 30, 2022. Polar Force was designed to develop the skills service members require when facing adverse situations and austere conditions, while demonstrating the Agile Combat Employment’s multiple-location concept. ACE exercises train Airmen to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support to emphasize the ability to deploy, survive, operate, maneuver, sustain, and regenerate in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

