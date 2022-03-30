F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing flies during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 30, 2022. The F-22 Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, making it a vital tool to the 21st Century Air Force. The F-22’s characteristics provide synergistic effects, increasing lethality against all advanced air threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 20:27
|Photo ID:
|7117378
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-KB004-1300
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
