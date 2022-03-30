Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4 [Image 4 of 4]

    F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing flies during Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 30, 2022. The F-22 Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, making it a vital tool to the 21st Century Air Force. The F-22’s characteristics provide synergistic effects, increasing lethality against all advanced air threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 20:27
    Photo ID: 7117378
    VIRIN: 220330-F-KB004-1300
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s launch for ACE-focused PF 22-4 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

