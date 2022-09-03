Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honorary commander introduces himself to troops [Image 6 of 6]

    Honorary commander introduces himself to troops

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    The Honorary Commander, James Murren, poses for a photo with Land Component Commander, Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong, and recruiters at the Army National Guard recruiting location on Spring Mountain on Mar. 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:41
    Photo ID: 7117268
    VIRIN: 220309-Z-KL044-105
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary commander introduces himself to troops [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honorary commander introduces himself to troops
    Honorary commander introduces himself to troops
    Honorary commander introduces himself to troops
    Honorary commander introduces himself to troops
    Honorary commander introduces himself to troops
    Honorary commander introduces himself to troops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honorary commander introduces himself to troops

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT