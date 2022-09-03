The Honorary Commander, James Murren, talks with recruiters with Land Component Commander, Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong, at the Army National Guard recruiting location on Spring Mountain on Mar. 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 18:41
|Photo ID:
|7117267
|VIRIN:
|220309-Z-KL044-104
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary commander introduces himself to troops [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honorary commander introduces himself to troops
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT