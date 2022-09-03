Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:41 Photo ID: 7117267 VIRIN: 220309-Z-KL044-104 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 2.02 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Honorary commander introduces himself to troops [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.