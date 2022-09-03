The Honorary Commander James Murren introduces himself at the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the College of Southern Nevada, Charleston Campus on Mar. 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 18:41
|Photo ID:
|7117264
|VIRIN:
|220309-Z-KL044-101
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary commander introduces himself to troops [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honorary commander introduces himself to troops
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT