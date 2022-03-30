Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors soar in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 9 of 9]

    Raptors soar in support of Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing flies over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of Polar Force 22-4, March 30, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:41
    Photo ID: 7117240
    VIRIN: 220330-F-UN330-1153
    Resolution: 7222x4815
    Size: 34.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors soar in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raptor

    Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson

    F-22A Raptor

    Elmendorf Air Force Base

    f22
    JBER
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    Raptor25

