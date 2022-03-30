Raptors soar in support of Polar Force 22-4

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing flies over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of Polar Force 22-4, March 30, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

