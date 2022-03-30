An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing passes in front of Anchorage, Alaska, as it lands after a sortie supporting Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 30, 2022. Polar Force is an Agile Combat Employment-focused exercise that supports the U.S. Pacific Air Forces mission, ACE execution, and the development of innovative operational concepts to be more lethal, adaptive, resilient, and effective across all military operations. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:41 Photo ID: 7117238 VIRIN: 220330-F-UN330-1374 Resolution: 5722x3815 Size: 13.6 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors soar in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.