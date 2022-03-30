Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors soar in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 8 of 9]

    Raptors soar in support of Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing passes in front of Anchorage, Alaska, as it lands after a sortie supporting Polar Force 22-4 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 30, 2022. Polar Force is an Agile Combat Employment-focused exercise that supports the U.S. Pacific Air Forces mission, ACE execution, and the development of innovative operational concepts to be more lethal, adaptive, resilient, and effective across all military operations. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 18:41
    Photo ID: 7117238
    VIRIN: 220330-F-UN330-1374
    Resolution: 5722x3815
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

