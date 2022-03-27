Ramstein’s Edgar Mendoza serves during the 2022 Installation Management Command-Europe Varsity Volleyball Tournament championship game March 27 at the Katterbach Fitness Center. Ramstein beat Aviano in two sets, 25-20 and 25-17, to win the tournament held March 25-27.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 09:59
|Photo ID:
|7116172
|VIRIN:
|220327-A-ER536-007
|Resolution:
|4848x3100
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein spikes Aviano to win IMCOM-E Varsity Volleyball Tournament [Image 4 of 4], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein spikes Aviano to win IMCOM-E Varsity Volleyball Tournament
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT