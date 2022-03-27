Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein spikes Aviano to win IMCOM-E Varsity Volleyball Tournament [Image 3 of 4]

    Ramstein spikes Aviano to win IMCOM-E Varsity Volleyball Tournament

    GERMANY

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Ramstein’s Edgar Mendoza, assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, was recognized as the tournament’s MVP during the 2022 Installation Management Command-Europe Varsity Volleyball Tournament March 25-27 at the Katterbach Fitness Center.

