    Ramstein spikes Aviano to win IMCOM-E Varsity Volleyball Tournament [Image 1 of 4]

    Ramstein spikes Aviano to win IMCOM-E Varsity Volleyball Tournament

    GERMANY

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Lakenheath players block a spike by a Stuttgart player in the third place game during the 2022 Installation Management Command-Europe Varsity Volleyball Tournament March 27 at the Katterbach Fitness Center. Lakenheath finished in third with a three-set win, 25-14 24-26 15-9, over Stuttgart.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:59
    Photo ID: 7116171
    VIRIN: 220327-A-ER536-005
    Resolution: 4800x3304
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein spikes Aviano to win IMCOM-E Varsity Volleyball Tournament [Image 4 of 4], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein spikes Aviano to win IMCOM-E Varsity Volleyball Tournament
