Lakenheath players block a spike by a Stuttgart player in the third place game during the 2022 Installation Management Command-Europe Varsity Volleyball Tournament March 27 at the Katterbach Fitness Center. Lakenheath finished in third with a three-set win, 25-14 24-26 15-9, over Stuttgart.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:59 Photo ID: 7116171 VIRIN: 220327-A-ER536-005 Resolution: 4800x3304 Size: 6.66 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein spikes Aviano to win IMCOM-E Varsity Volleyball Tournament [Image 4 of 4], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.