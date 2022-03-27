MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron meet before patrolling the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 27, 2022. More than 200,000 guests attended the air show during the two-day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

