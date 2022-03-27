Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron meet before patrolling the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 27, 2022. More than 200,000 guests attended the air show during the two-day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 08:18
    Photo ID: 7115955
    VIRIN: 220327-F-BQ566-1007
    Resolution: 4170x2606
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022
    MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022
    MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT