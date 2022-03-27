Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron stand gaurd outside of a hangar during the Tampa Bay AirFest, March 27, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. During the two-day event, security forces Airmen worked in teams to safely route over 200,000 airshow guests through access points surrounding the air fest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 08:17 Photo ID: 7115954 VIRIN: 220327-F-BQ566-1004 Resolution: 5160x3668 Size: 8.39 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.