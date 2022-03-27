Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

    MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron stand gaurd outside of a hangar during the Tampa Bay AirFest, March 27, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. During the two-day event, security forces Airmen worked in teams to safely route over 200,000 airshow guests through access points surrounding the air fest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 08:17
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    by SSgt Alexander Cook

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

