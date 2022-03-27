U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Francisco Vasquez, a patrolman assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, patrols the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 27, 2022. During the two-day event, security forces Airmen worked in teams to safely route over 200,000 airshow guests through access points surrounding the airfest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 08:17
|Photo ID:
|7115953
|VIRIN:
|220327-F-BQ566-1006
|Resolution:
|2823x3529
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill defenders ensure safety during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT